Lost Ark hands out free gifts, accelerates jump start server timeline

The new jump start servers are the talk of Lost Ark’s town this month, as new and returning players can experience an accelerated leveling experience on these special shards. These worlds also function as fresh start servers of a sort, unconnected and unimpacted by Lost Ark’s other realms.

However, that last bit is going to change sooner rather than later. Amazon and Smilegate originally planned for the jump start servers to be connected with the regular realms within six months, but now that timeline’s been shortened to just three

“When jump start servers are reconnected to the rest of the region, they will function like any other server in that region, with the auction house, marketplace, PvE matchmaking, and party finder all available to play and interact with other players in the same region,” the studio said.

To thank new and existing players, Lost Ark sent out bundles of gifts yesterday to everyone. These include a skin selection chest, a pet, ancient platinum coins, and more.