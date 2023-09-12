Lost Ark’s jump-start servers arrive tomorrow with the Jump to the Endgame patch

Are you over last month’s massive Lost Ark outage that kept the servers offline for a whole day following the EU region merge? With luck, that won’t happen tomorrow, as Amazon is preparing its September “Jump to the Endgame” patch – yes this is the update with jump-start servers, which essentially push new and returning players through the early stages of the game quickly in an effort to boost them into the endgame where the modern playerbase is currently churning.

“Players on Jump-Start servers will receive materials that provide faster vertical and horizontal progression, including honing materials, card packs, and more,” the studio says in its patch notes this afternoon. “Jump-Start servers will be isolated from other servers, with independent PvE matchmaking, Party Finder, Marketplace, and Auction House (PvP matchmaking and rank will be shared with the rest of the region). This allows restarting players to have an independent experience that’s unaffected by existing servers/regions. We will be closely monitoring the progression and populations of Jump-Start servers, and plan on reconnecting Jump-Start Servers with their respective regions within the next six months.”

Note that if you were a founder’s pack player from launch, you’re getting an updated version of the pack with the new jump-start pack perks included.

We chatted with Amazon about the update just a few weeks ago, but if you missed that, you need only know that the update also includes the Primal Island battle royale mode, the dawn of Arktoberfest, enhanced NPC relationships, and plenty of new cosmetics.

Server down is 3 a.m. EDT tomorrow morning (September 13th), with an outage lasting until around 11 a.m. EDT.