RuneScape’s Ancient Awakening update brings a new quest and combat arena for Necromancers

Sure, the Necromancy skill line arrived during the summer, but that doesn’t mean RuneScape isn’t about to let its new combat skill line go without anything to do in the spooky season. Enter today’s release of the Ancient Awakening update, which has added a new quest and a combat arena feature for all of the Necromancers that have popped up across Gielinor.

“Joined by a full adventuring party, featuring Raptor the mysterious warrior, Aster the butler, and Bill, the architect who featured prominently in RuneScape’s previous Fort Forinthry season, players will discover a powerful ritual underway which will have devastating consequences for the world of Gielinor. During the quest, players will fight to stop the ritual, led by the necromancer Zemouregal, and in doing so prepare themselves for an epic new boss battle launching in November.”

On top of this new quest involving the island of Ungael, Fort Forinthry is also getting another new expansion in the form of the botanist’s bench where players can craft potions that will aid in the November boss fight. Players can also test their necromantic meddle with the Ungael Arena, which pits them against waves of Zemouregal’s minions, all while earning titles, weapon cosmetics, and a unique outfit for Raptor along the way.

source: press release