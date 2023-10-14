RuneScape’s Halloween event offers up masks, overhead emotes, and fort decor for smashing pumpkins

Monday, October 16th, may be known as the greatest day ever known by players of RuneScape. That’s because the MMORPG’s Halloween event will go live as it brings all kinds of new cosmetic goodies for simply smashing pumpkins. And you don’t even need to only come out at night to do it!

Players will find pumpkins to blast open like murderous rhinoceros while leveling any skill besides Dungeoneering or by taking part in pumpkin parties that spawn every 30 minutes past the hour at one of three locations. Rewards inside these ghoulish gourds include new pumpkin headed cosmetics, an orange beret, a Halloween mask, decor for players’ Fort Forinthry, and new overhead emotes. There’s also new sweet enhancers available during the event, several titles to unlock, and the return of the grim harvest.

Players will get to drown in all of the Halloween goodness between October 16th and November 5th (of this year, not 1979, obviously), so don’t be a zero, get out there, and smash those pumpkins.