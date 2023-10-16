Bethsoft’s Pete Hines is retiring after 24 years to ‘enjoy life’

The gaming industry is losing another big name this week – and this one’s actually a loss. In the same seven-day span that saw announcements of planned departures for two particularly reviled studio heads in the gaming industry, Bethesda Softworks’ Head of Publishing Pete Hines has announced his own retirement – and it’s being met with hugs rather than good riddance.

“After 24 years, I have decided my time at Bethesda Softworks has come to an end,” he announced this morning. “I am retiring and will begin an exciting new chapter of my life exploring interests and passions, donating my time where I can, and taking more time to enjoy life.”

Hines goes out on top following the massive release of Starfield a month ago, though of course he’s best known to our audience for presiding over the company’s procession of multiplayer titles like Elder Scrolls Online (through ZOS) and Fallout 76.