Champions Online’s Halloween event, Blood Moon Rises, returns

In a game that’s wall-to-wall costumes and dropped loot, every day is pretty much Halloween. But do you know what’s more Halloweeny than that? Champions Online’s Blood Moon event, which layers on even more costumes and even more goodies!

The annual event kicked off this past week: “As the Blood Moon rises, you’ll surely want to walk among undead heroes. You can get new titles, and the Trick or Treat Inventory Bag. Trick or Treaters will be out around Millennium City, and those of you into battling your fellow heroes can engage in the Hunters vs Lycans PVP event!”