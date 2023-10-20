Lord of the Rings survival crafter Return to Moria delays PS5 launch

The day of a great return to one of Middle-earth’s most iconic locations is almost here — but not for everyone. The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is set to release on PC next week on October 24th, but Free Range Games and North Beach Games announced that they were delaying the PlayStation 5 version of the survival crafting coop until December 5th for further work.

“We are taking this additional time to improve various aspects of the PS5 version and to ensure we can deliver the highest possible quality for PlayStation gamers,” the studios said.

Return to Moria takes players to the time right after the books and movies where the Dwarves are moving back into Moria. It won’t be easy, as the previous tenants are there to make things difficult, but groups of players working together should be able to make fortresses and delve ever deeper into Moria’s secrets. Speaking of the movies, John Rhys-Davies is coming back to reprise his role as Gimli.

This game will feature eight-player coop for PC and four-player coop for PS5.

Update regarding the PlayStation 5 release of The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria#ReturntoMoria #TheLordoftheRings #LotRReturntoMoria #RtM #LotR pic.twitter.com/NHZG5a0anI — The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (@ReturnToMoria) October 19, 2023