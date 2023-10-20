SWTOR breaks down its Chains in the Dark update announcement

Star Wars: The Old Republic may be wearing a new set of clothes — literally, in the case of the devs sporting their Broadword shirts — but the game hopes to project the image of business-as-usual with this past week’s reveal of Update 7.4: Chains in the Dark.

Following the livestream, the team broke down the video on the website in order to highlight the pertinent information. “Following the showdown between Shae Vizla and Heta Kol in Game Update 7.2, players will be returning to Ord Mantell to explore a small, provincial island called Kessan’s Landing to face the Hidden Chain strike team head on,” Broadsword teased.

The studio said that a number of previous characters are returning, including Rass Ordo, Arn Peralun, Captain Blyes, Gizmel Gam, and Darth Krovos. Those characters will enjoy a new lighting system to provide “more accurate shadows, detailed self-shadowing on characters, and more custom lighting control in cinematics.”

Life Day 2023 was also mentioned, with a new officer armor set in the works for this holiday event. Update 7.4 is scheduled to go up on the test server next week.