Tarisland is overhauling everything from dungeon difficulty to class roles ahead of November CBT

Tencent’s Tarisland has another dev post on the official site today with an update on how the team is revising PvE ahead of the next test.

“To bring you a better PvE gaming experience, we deleted and adjusted some of the characters’ secondary attribute types, so that each class specialization can perform better in PvE challenges in different environments,” the company says. “Correspondingly, we have made adjustments to all PvE content, including the bosses’ HP, attack, and skill damage, based on the new secondary attribute settings. For example, we have reduced the PvE bosses’ regular ATK and improved the Tanks’ survivability.”

The revisions also include changes to loot drop rules in dungeons and raids, random matchmaking for dungeons (this just sounds like LFG), a range of class tweaks, and PvE challenge achievements, as well as difficulty levels for group content.

“In the last playtest, players could choose from only two difficulty levels when challenging a raid. Recognizing that new players and first-time raid challengers might find both levels difficult, we will introduce a level of easier difficulty in the upcoming playtest. With this new difficulty level, the bosses will use simpler battle strategies and skills , and their HP and damage values will also be decreased. First-time raid participants can familiarise themselves with the battle and prepare for harder difficulty levels.”

The game’s next closed beta test is set for November.