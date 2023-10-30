Dark Age of Camelot celebrates the Halloween holiday with its usual selection of events

It’s another year of Halloween goodies for Dark Age of Camelot, though this year’s celebration is pretty much a repeat of last year’s. Even so, those who are still playing this elder statesman MMORPG are probably fine with things being routine, and Broadsword is certainly treading that path this year.

Between now and November 6th, players can look forward to pumpkin patches full of rewards, a fight against the Mournful King, and a pair of seasonal quests to take on, all of which offer up a bevy of treats like gold, realm points, costumes, and in the case of the Mournful King event, a selection of gear to nab.

On the subject of the Mournful King event, the instance housing the fight will now be using the loot chest system, meaning rewards will no longer drop from the boss or the monsters in Nevermore and will instead be replaced with a chest that appears in the middle of the Hallowed Ruins once defeated. In case you’re not familiar with how the season works in DAOC by now, the complete details are shared on the website.