Bungie studio hit by layoffs, delays of Destiny 2’s Final Shape and Marathon

Sony-owned Bungie has become the latest gaming company to suffer apparently significant layoffs this year – enough to cause major delays to multiple titles.

As first reported by Bloomberg, Destiny 2’s expansion The Final Shape has apparently been pushed off; it was meant to launch in February but will now arrive in June. Likewise, Bungie’s extraction shooter Marathon has been shunted all the way off to 2025.

We don’t yet know how many people have been affected at Bungie or the Sony umbrella. Sony studios like Naughty Dog, Visual Arts, and Media Molecule had already been cutting staffers – and projects.

Destiny 2 developer Bungie is the latest PlayStation studio to have layoffs. Full scope isn't clear yet, but CEO Pete Parsons emailed the company this morning to say they'll be having a team meeting today to talk about "some news today coming out of Bungie" as staff are informed — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 30, 2023