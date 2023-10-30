Last Epoch nails down February 21 as its end to early access, shares a roadmap of updates before then

It would be easy to forget that the OARPG Last Epoch is an early access title considering the amount of features its gotten and how well-received it is both among our readers and on Steam, but it is indeed in early access, and has been since 2019. That stage of its development is seeing an end however, as Eleventh Hour has confirmed a full 1.0 launch date of February 21st, 2024.

“After a journey that started with the dream of uniting genre enthusiasts to create the next great ARPG and forming an after-hours team through Reddit, to holding a successful Kickstarter 18 months later, and then building Last Epoch alongside our passionate community throughout Early Access… we’re confident in saying that we’ve made something truly special,” reads the announcement. “We thank you all for your unwavering support and enthusiasm that has allowed Eleventh Hour Games to make this game for all of us.”

The post does confirm that February is much later than the anticipated December full release window, but the devs explain that the decision was made in order to make way for other ARPG releases and not force genre fans to choose, as well as allow the studio time to apply more polish and features. Some of those features were outlined in a roadmap that runs between January and February that includes item trading and previews of the Warlock and Falconer classes, while the post further promises additional quality-of-life, endgame content, skills, and gameplay systems in content patches every few months.