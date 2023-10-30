RuneScape begins beta testing combat changes, opens an autumn survey, and shares cookbook recipes

RuneScape’s newsletter for the week is absolutely jam-packed. Or topped with cheese and onions. Or stuffed with chili. However you slice it, there’s a lot going on here, and those food references will make sense in just a moment.

Before we feast, we’ll begin with actual in-game matters: The MMORPG’s planned series of combat updates has officially entered open beta this week, with testing scheduled to run for the next several weeks. Adjustments include the proliferation of “damage potential” for all combat styles, an increase to damage caps for all styles, and a simplified critical strike system for all styles.

On the subject of player feedback, Jagex posted a wider autumn survey is available for players to complete, which seeks to take the playerbase’s temperature about current affairs and hear where it wants the game to go next. Player feedback is also the throughline for RuneScape’s patch this week, which applies several community hitlist updates.

Finally, we come to the food section of the post, as Jagex has very kindly provided a few preview recipe pages from its forthcoming official cookbook. We’ve posted those images in our own gallery below because we are hungry and the photographers of the finished products are absolute wizards at their craft. Seriously, just look at those potatoes.

