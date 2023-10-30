Fortnite hints at a return of its Chapter 1 content on November 3

Do you yearn for the halcyon days of 2017 when Fortnite kicked off its very first season? If you’re the sort of person who considers six years in the past “old” and “classic,” then you may be the kind of person that Epic Games is catering to with its recent tease, which hints at Season 1 getting a rerun on Friday, November 3rd.

As you can probably guess, there are not too many details being offered yet, but the tweet does suggest that Epic Games won’t simply be taking Season 1 out of mothballs, as modern locomotion functions like sprinting and climbing will be in play. “Sprint (or Mantle, your choice) back to Chapter 1,” reads the post. “See you soon 11.3.2023.”

On top of the wider tease post, press and influencers have been receiving promotional schwag kits that herald “Fortnite OG” with pins, a vinyl record that plays the game’s original lobby theme, and other tidbits suggesting the chapter’s Season 5 map will be arriving first, followed by map updates that move through to Season 10.

Classic server? Rehash of an old season for the next season? Flagrant misuse of the term “OG”? You decide. Or just wait until later this week.



