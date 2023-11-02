Classic MapleStory is launching a new reboot server for North America

Last night, Nexon announced multiple big moves for the classic MapleStory experience, starting with a fresh “reboot” server for the North American playerbase. Reboot servers for the 19-year-old MMORPG have traditionally been focused on throwback-esque progression and earned gear, instead of on the cash shop.

“[W]e are excited to reveal that we will be opening a new world in the North America region offering the same Reboot gameplay experience,” the studio says. “With the anticipation and excitement of the New Age update arriving soon, we felt that this is a great time to introduce a new world especially for those returning to the game or just starting out. The new world will be named Reboot Hyperion, and we hope that it will give new and existing players an opportunity to start fresh on an even playing field!”

The team also means to rename the existing North American and European reboot servers (Kronos and Solis, respectively). And then, starting in 2024, the studio will make these servers obvious and permanent fixtures of the login screen so players understand exactly what they’re getting into.

“In the second phase, tentatively scheduled for early 2024, we hope to also clarify the gameplay experience players can expect in each world, and finalize all remaining changes. The world selection screen will be updated to categorize and build separation between distinct gameplay experiences and the list of worlds will be reorganized so that each world will fall under their respective gameplay categories. And last but not least, we will exclude the Reboot distinction from the world names and those worlds will be officially named Kronos, Hyperion, and Solis, with Kronos and Solis having newly designed icons.”