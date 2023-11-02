Baldur’s Gate 3 heralds ‘over 1000 fixes, tweaks, and changes’ in its latest patch

The single-player/multiplayer RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 has once again put out a mighty beefy patch update. How mighty and beefy, you may ask? Well, the notes start off by saying that it brings “over 1,000 fixes, tweaks, and changes, once again flying past the Steam character limit.” In short, fans need a separate link to even read the whole thing.

Some of the major highlights for this patch include a wide assortment of visual filters to accommodate various forms of colorblindness, the ability to customize hirelings right from the moment they’re recruited, the option to dismiss dead avatars to Withers’ Wardrobe, updates to Scratch’s fetch ability that now lets him fetch “pretty much everything,” a variety of quest flow adjustments, and some targeted gameplay adjustments like Clerics getting appropriate skills at level 6 or the end of Halsin spontaneously turning into a bear before talking to players in Act I.

As one might expect, there are a lot of very granular updates happening in this patch, so players can either get some semi-shortened notes on Steam or find the link on the bottom to get every granular detail possible.