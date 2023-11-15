Lord of the Rings Online changes up lockbox offerings, kicks off new legendary reward track

Hope you Lord of the Rings Online fans claimed all of your legendary reward track goodies from Season 7 because as of today’s patch, that’s done and gone with the debut of Season 8.

Update 38.0.1 arrived this afternoon with a new legendary reward track (including a sculpture garden, a moose pet, and a painted skeleton mount) and a refresh of the offerings stocked inside of the game’s lockboxes. Many of these new offerings can also be purchased in-game from the figments of splendour vendor (say that five times fast!).

The patch also lowered crafting requirements for Umbar recipes and fixed a number of issues with questing in the new expansion.