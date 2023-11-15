PlanetSide 2 celebrates 11 years as Daybreak teases conduit capture base changes

PlanetSide 2 is officially turning 11 years old next week, and naturally Daybreak is on full alert. “To celebrate, this year’s anniversary update brings a change to bases in Oshur, we reverted back the Medic tool functionality, MAXes have a new Geode and Crystal themed armor, along with misc. changes, bug fixes and more,” the studio writes in the patch notes.

Beyond the festivities, however, the studio has posted a new developer letter outlining the current state of capture the conduit as well as several changes on deck to make things flow better and be, in the studio’s own words, less of “a hassle to play with.”

First, conduit capture bases are going to be “hybridized” with existing capture base designs in order to make things more readable and obvious to players. Second, the mechanics of capturing a conduit will also be updated, replacing existing capture mechanics with traditional holding of capture points while activated repositories will add an immediate chunk of capture progress. The studio is also looking at the existing 22 CTC bases as it evaluates and adjusts elements like the placement of conduits, repositories, spawn locations, and sunderer locations.

Initial playtests of these updates are promised soon™. In the meantime, PS2 is once more calling attention to the return of the Outfit Wars in December, as outfit enlistment has kicked off today. There’s even a zesty little trailer to drum up hype for the whole affair awaiting below.

