PlanetSide 2 announces the return of its Outfit Wars PvP tournament in December

If you have a “mixed success,” try, try again. That’s (probably) the line of thinking being taken by PlanetSide 2, which has confirmed the return of the Outfit Wars PvP competition for the end of the year and the beginning of next year.

For those who missed out on the last few times the MMOFPS ran this event, Outfit Wars pits 48-player outfits against one another in 1v1 combat on a single specialized map, with the objective of controlling the most territory by the end of the match or connecting one side’s Warpgate to the opposing faction’s Warpgate.

The seven week-long Outfit Wars event will see players return to the map of Nexus and will once more allow for same-faction battles. Four rounds of qualifiers will start weekly on December 1st, followed by playoffs beginning on December 29th and the championship event on January 12th and 13th. Interested outfits who have at minimum 48 players available are being encouraged to enlist for the event on November 15th.



