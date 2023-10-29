Disney Dreamlight Valley ditches free-to-play plan as it heads for a December 5 launch

If you were holding out on Disney Dreamlight Valley’s early access period to wait for the promised free-to-play launch edition, then we’re sorry to say that your shrewd strategy didn’t pay off… this time.

Gameloft gave an update on the game this week, announcing that it would be launching globally on December 5th. However, the studio decided to ditch plans for a free-to-play business model to sell launch editions and season passes instead.

“As we look ahead to the official launch, with the learnings we’ve gained from early access, we’ve made the decision to remain a paid game for the foreseeable future,” the company said. “This means we will not make the transition to be a free-to-play game when we leave early access on December 5th. This choice ensures that Disney Dreamlight Valley will be able to continue delivering on a premium game experience for all players.”

The base edition of the game is $40, with a $30 seasonal pass for its Rift in Time update. The studio is also releasing a “Cozy Edition” for consoles on November 10th.