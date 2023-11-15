Star Wars The Old Republic is finally launching an Australia-based server – tomorrow

Broadsword has big plans for Star Wars The Old Republic, having picked up both the game and the bulk of the team earlier this year, and now it’s expanding into a new region too. Oceanic players, get hype: SWTOR is getting an Asia-Pacific cloud server, hosted in Sydney, Australia, and coming online tomorrow. It’s called Shae Vizla, and if that sounds familiar, it’s because it was in testing last spring.

“We have been wanting to spin up a server in this region for quite some time now, and with our recent technological upgrades, it is now possible to make this a reality,” Keith Kanneg told players this evening. “Over the last year, we’ve updated our launcher, upgraded the game client to 64-bit, and recently we’ve migrated all of our game servers to the cloud. All of these are a huge win for us as we continue to modernize our infrastructure enabling us to open up new areas, improve performance, and make it easier to deliver new content and manage the overall game.”

A few things to note:

The subber launch is November 16th at 2 p.m. EST aka November 17th at 6 a.m. AEDT (so early Friday morning for folks in Sydney). F2P players will be allowed in 24 hours after that.

You can’t transfer an existing toon to the server for now, only start fresh. Eventually, transfers will be possible – no ETA.

Boosts to 70/80 are allowed.

Account-wide unlocks will apply to the new server.

Season 5 will be active and run to January 24th, 2024.