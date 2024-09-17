Splatoon 3’s Finale is the end of regular updates and the beginning of maintenance mode

There’s a lot to be said about Splatoon 3’s final Splatfest. Team Past won, meaning we’ll see something about that reflected in the next future game even if Team Future was robbed again, but there were a few takeaways.

First, as predicted, “regular updates will come to a close,” meaning the game is effectively being trotted into maintenance mode. But events will at least continue, as Nintendo says “Splatoween, Frosty Fest, Spring Fest, and Summer Nights will continue with some returning themes.” We’ll better understand the depths of that as Splatoween comes and either ends up as a repeat Splatfest or if we get, say, new masks as well. At least we’ll still have a way to get Super Sea Snails!

There’s more to the announcements. Weapon adjustments being “released as needed” is a nice note but lacking. The note that “Big Run, Eggstra Work, and Monthly Challenges will continue for the time being” is great news, as the final Big Run was much loved by veteran and returning players, Eggstra Work is still fun PvE content, and Monthly Challenges add spice for the basic PvP gameplay.

Nintendo also says that those who want to re-experience the Grand Festival, which replaced the usual towns you can visit (based on DLC), can be revisited with amiibo help from any of the idol groups’ figures. It’s nothing that actually affects gameplay, but the atmosphere was pretty fun.

Unfortunately, this announcement means we never got Sheldon’s Picks, third kits for several weapons that usually appeared before the final Splatfest in Splatoon 1&2. Given this is Splatoon 3, the lack of a third kit is odd, but hopefully means they’ll be introduced at a later date through holiday events.

We also don’t get Super Sea Snails from alternative means as we had after the other Splat games had their finale. In a way, it almost sounds like Nintendo is keeping the title a bit more alive than its predecessors, but again, we’ll understand this better as Splatoween hits this October.

