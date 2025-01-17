New World takes a closer look S7 artifact items and battle pass rewards

When New World’s Season 7 launches on January 21st, it’s bringing more than just a new seasonal PvP server and a battle pass with cosmetic rewards for playing on that server – it’s also bringing a bunch of new artifacts for players to grab, as evidenced in Amazon’s latest preview.

The artifacts include seven weapons and one earring, all of which naturally bring some unique benefits and powers that hope to enhance individual playstyles. These items include a rapier made of lava, a poisonous bow, and a fire staff that is literally called Burnanator.

“A fearsome staff adorned with dragon motifs, it unleashes flames that scorch everything in its path. Burnanator prioritizes long-lasting Burning effects to overwhelm foes with persistent damage. The trade-off in base damage allows for strategic application in prolonged fights.”

The preview also provides some loose information on how players can get their mitts on these artifacts, so make sure to take a peek if you’re planning on hopping into this new season.

Meanwhile, the devs have also released an FAQ for the free and premium battle pass reward tracks as well as a complete run-down of the rewards for both. “The Free Reward Track is accessible to all players, providing a variety of unique cosmetic items to enhance your experience in Aeternum,” Amazon reminds players. “For those looking to maximize their rewards, the Premium Reward Track is available for 20,000 Marks of Fortune and includes exclusive high-value items.” Marks of Fortune, of course, are currency buyable with cash money.