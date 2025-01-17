MapleStory Worlds goes from a global soft launch to a full launch

What’s the true difference between a “soft” launch and the regular thing? Probably only the number of potential excuses that can be made for bugs and issues. In any case, MapleStory Worlds is no longer ducking behind the soft launch label that it’s had since last fall; the creation-focused title has fully released in the Americas and Europe on PC and mobile.

“In MapleStory Worlds, players and creators come together to explore magical experiences,” said Nexon. “The platform’s powerful worldbuilding tools give everyone the option to build Worlds for any game genre using over 30 million MapleStory assets. Everyone is invited to unleash their creativity and dive into vibrant communities as they explore MapleStory Worlds’ dynamic playground filled with endless possibilities.”

You can grab MapleStory Worlds’ client from the website or on the Apple or Google Play stores.

Source: Press release