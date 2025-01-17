Co-op roguelike 33 Immortals plans its next beta test starting January 28

Here’s the bad news for 33 Immortals fans: While the game has promised early access this year, the most recent announcement is not for that. It is, however, for a beta test that is open to everyone through the Epic Games Store and the Xbox Insider program. And the better news is that you don’t need to sign up for the test specifically; if you’re using either one of those platforms the beta will be available to you with full cross-play enabled.

If you don’t remember what the game is about and want to make a joke about how the real immortals are the 32 friends you made along the way, you’re not actually that far off; the title’s premise is that you and 32 other players team up in an effort to escape Hell in a co-op roguelike environment. We last heard from the developer back in October of last year that early access would be delayed until 2025, so the sign of life is naturally quite welcome.