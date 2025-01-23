Yes, you can pet the wolf pup in Soulframe’s Preludes 8

However bad the snow is for our readers in the Northern Hemisphere, at least you’re not the Canadian Digital Extremes dev, Steve Sinclair, who is so snowed in he couldn’t even make this week’s Soulframe video. The show must go on, however, and the remaining team leads are back in the episode to discuss Soulframe’s next test phase – i.e., Preludes 8, which readers will recall was actually delayed from December into the new year.

Creative director Geoff Crookes surely knows that everybody who watches this is going to make a “you can pet the dog joke” as he discusses a quest in which players rescue an NPC and then take over the care of a wolf puppy. You can name it, too! And then lead designer Scott McGregor teases work on the Orengall Pact and its wolf-themed skill tree, naturally tied in with the questline. The devs also touch on new environmental hazards, new enemy types, and the social hub, all planned for player testing in Preludes 8.

In response to player queries about resets, the devs say that they’re not anxious to reset player progress but may just add optional reset for players who want to start over. DE also isn’t settled on fast travel yet (it sounds as if the team wants to finish mounts first to see how that feels).

Preludes 8 is coming “very shortly,” according to the devs (we’re assuming next week).