Mortal Online 2’s first 2025 roadmap promises optimization, combat updates, and overhauled chat

What’s next for the current year in Mortal Online 2? Plenty according to the sandbox MMORPG’s first roadmap, which sees several stages of continued development, improvement, and content. So, you know, MMORPG evolution.

The series of planned updates are broken up into four “sprints,” the first of which is focusing on optimization and polish like backend improvements to help with input delay and stuttering and an FOV increase. Players can look forward to seeing this update on PTR Wednesday, January 29th.



Following that, the next sprint will be headlined with an adrenaline system that builds to increase combat power during prolonged fights, the addition of AI invasions like those in the first game, and chat improvements. Later updates plan to add additional AI improvements, territory control updates, a new continent for North American players, and the addition of combat abilities for the game’s weapon groups, though Star Vault is quick to point out that this feature may be delayed.

The studio does note that any of the items listed for the upcoming sprints are subject to change, but those who are looking to the MMO’s horizon are encouraged to look over the plans and share their feedback, which can be generally summarized as “cautiously optimistic” if replies are anything to go by right now.