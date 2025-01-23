DC Universe Online’s Day of Reckoning chapter gets a January 28 launch date

For the past few weeks, DC Universe Online has been weaving a murder mystery in the lead-up to its first story arc chapter. Now, we’ve got a bunch of fresh details shared in a sneak peek video that include a release date and a name: Day of Reckoning.

This first chapter in the Light and Rain story arc that kicks off the MMO’s new content release format takes players into the snowy eastern European village of Kaznia, which promises a “creep factor” in its various locations like a mausoleum and church area and an opportunity to add all-new characters specifically made for the chapter.

Ultimately the devs are hoping to tell a more impactful story in the MMO and beseech players to take their time absorbing the narrative and the atmosphere when Day of Reckoning launches on Tuesday, January 28th. “Leave behind some of your preconceived notions about how DCUO plays,” says creative director Al Rivera (yes, that Al Rivera – Daybreak scooped up a bunch of the old Star Trek Online team last year) in the video. “And take a moment to look around and listen to the story […] there’s a lot in there that you might overlook if you just blaze through it.”

