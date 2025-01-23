Multiplayer survival sandbox IfSunSets unveils plans for NPC romance, new ocean regions, and gobs more

Just before the holidays, MOP’s Fight or Kite columnist Sam took a tour of a new buy-to-play multiplayer survivalbox called IfSunSets, Smilegate’s latest entry into the genre, which had just rolled into early access on Steam. It hasn’t exactly blown up on the platform in the last couple of months, but Sam actually found it amusing, in spite of its not really being an MMORPG.

Perhaps Smilegate’s latest roadmap will perk up those numbers. Released today, the preview of 2025’s content layout includes an insane list of features: controller support, friendship and romances with NPCs, the stealth system, the new automatic crossbow weapon, water wheels, electricity, the expression system (emotes?), traps, elevators, zip lines, slides, sitting, god mode, better customization, more story quests, new mobs and bosses, a new island, at least six new dungeons, four new ocean regions, naval content, dynamic water, better fishing, a companion/pet system, taming, stables, and new fairies.

It’s a massive list, though granted Smilegate and studio Polymorph have a whole year to get this done. If you do want to try it now, though, the game is currently on sale for $15.99 thanks to Lunar New Year. New trailer tucked down below too!