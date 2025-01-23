WoW Classic outlines PTS testing changes for Season of Discovery’s Naxxramus and sanctified gear

As the seventh phase of the Season of Discovery draws closer for WoW Classic, Blizzard has been testing and tuning some of the arguably bigger additions to the version of the MMORPG, namely the Naxxramus raid and sanctified gear.

The devs open by confirming that another round of Naxxramus public testing will open again, likely between January 29th and 31st. Testing will mostly focus on adjustments to the Military Quarter portion of the raid, which has seen some tweaks to the Instructor Razuvious fight and the Four Horsemen encounter along with some bug fixes.

Blizzard also shared some changes coming for sanctified gear, such as a cap of eight total pieces contributing to character power with a commensurate power increase to sanctified items, inclusion of Seal of the Dawn trinkets into sanctified gear, and a slight nerf to undead slaying sets. The devs also outlined some clarifications on the grind to get Seal of the Dawn trinkets in order to assuage worries about the potential grind.