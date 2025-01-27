Aion kicks a new Daeva Pass season and Lunar New Year packages into high gear

Hope you Aion players like to juggle, because you’re going to need all of that dexterity to handle the multiple promotions happening in NCsoft’s fantasy MMO right now.

First up is the Daeva Pass Season 30 , which offers a free and premium version and is running from now through February 18th. There is a Scampering Pergatti mount and a Gold Inquin pet among the 45 levels of rewards.

Then there are Lunar New Year packages for both classic and regular Aion with lots of currencies and high-level dungeon bonus entry scrolls.

Finally, NCsoft is selling a bundle called the Happy New Year Ultimate Transformation: “Take advantage of the Happy New Year Transformation Coin Bundle to obtain between 6 and 10,000 Happy New Year Transformation Coins. These coins serve as a special currency and can be exchanged from the merchant NPC Newyearnerk, for a variety of powerful Transformation Contracts.”