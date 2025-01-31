MMO sandbox BitCraft releases a vignette of player-made settlements from its November alpha

Remember last summer when BitCraft took followers on a video tour of the settlements players built during its July alpha test? Well we’re getting the same sort of peek from Clockwork Labs as it shares the creations of testers from its third alpha in November.

We once again get to see the creativity that players have expressed within the confines of the hexagonal tile format that BitCraft’s terrain applies, with settlements that range from the utilitarian to the decorative and points in-between, all set to a suite of relaxing tunes.

Another video is planned by the studio soon that will focus on “roads and the neighborhoods connected to them” that testers put together. In the meanwhile, there’s a vignette of POIs to enjoy below.

