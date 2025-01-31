Myth of Empires’ Persia DLC will let players ride ostriches and customize their horses

Myth of Empires is putting out yet another preview about its upcoming (and undated) Persia DLC, but this time it isn’t about woodcutting mechs, armors, or crafting tables; it’s about new mounts and mount features.

Specifically, the DLC will let players hop on to the back of a trusty camel or an even less trusty but presumably swift ostrich. Gaining these mounts requires the ability to craft specific saddles that are unlocked via a quest in the DLC, then players must tame these creatures by knocking them out and then feeding them. Otherwise, they act similarly to other in-game mounts, with unique traits and skills that can be bred, only they’re incapable of awakening.



In addition to new fancy mounts to ride, the Persia DLC will introduce ways to customize horses via a new grooming feature. Angela Game describes this similar to character creation in terms of depth, with a variety of customizable points like hair color at multiple places, hair length, skin color, and more.

Finally, the preview closes with information on other features in the DLC that will be showcased in future posts, namely the profession change system, the ability to hire workers who can work autonomously, and crop expertise systems. For the time being, players can dream of ostrich mounts.