War Thunder offers snake decals for Lunar New Year and bans over 4800 accounts since December

Lunar New Year may be over, but War Thunder operators can benefit from the holiday for a few more days to come. From now until February 5th, players have the opportunity to earn a “red envelope” decal with a happy looking serpent on it (you know, for the Year of the Snake).

To get this decal, you’ll have to actively play three battles with Chinese vehicles of Rank III or above. War Thunder is also putting several starter packs for its various nations on sale at half-off through the 5th as well.

And as players blast each other, the studio continues to target cheaters and botters. Gaijin listed over 4800 accounts that have been banned since December: “Since our last fair play, we’ve banned 4802 accounts that were found to have violated the rules. Specifically 3.2.3 of the EULA namely in the automation of gameplay (using bots) and cheat software.”