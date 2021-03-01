Absolver developer Sloclap unveils an upcoming single-player kung fu adventure game

Last month, we wondered aloud what had happened to Absolver, the kung fu action multiplayer title developed by Sloclap. Readers will recall that active development of the game had effectively ground to a halt in March 2019, with the game entering maintenance mode yet still earning itself a small and dedicated fanbase.

It would appear that Sloclap is taking the combat stylings of Absolver and weaving it into a new single-player game known as Sifu, which is due to arrive to PlayStation consoles and PC via the Epic Games Store this fall.



“Featuring the gripping intensity of classic Kung Fu films with realistic and raw combat, Sifu tells the story of a young Kung Fu student who has spent their life training for a day of reckoning after the brutal murder of their entire family by a mysterious assassination squad. Hunt down the murderers one by one as you explore gang-ridden suburbs, hidden corners deep within the city, all the way to the cold hallways of corporate towers.”

Sifu has a combat style that fans of Absolver will find extremely familiar as the player character works through various locations in a fictional Chinese city. In addition to its active combat, the game also has a unique spin on death, as every defeat of the player will result in resurrection thanks to a magic amulet but will also age their character a bit more with each attempt. You can take a look at Sifu in the trailer below.

source: press release