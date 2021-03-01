Final Fantasy enters the battle royale genre with Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier in 2021

To say that Square Enix is late to the battle royale party might be something of an understatement considering the genre’s juggernauts, but then again the company does have the Final Fantasy IP associated with it — an IP with characters that have surprisingly not been rammed into Fortnite yet. This is all a build-up to the reveal of Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, a battle royale title coming to iOS and Android devices.

The First Soldier will see players as part of the eponymous SOLDIER program headed by the Shinra Corporation of FFVII’s fiction. Players will duke it out in battle royale shooting gameplay that looks extremely familiar, but will also include some unique FF tropes such as the casting of spells, the summoning of creatures like Ifrit, and the use of melee weapons and attacks in a battle system that appears to be pulled from the Final Fantasy VII Remake. A reveal trailer also shows some fights against classic monsters, which seems to indicate the title will be PvPvE.

The First Soldier is one of several reveals that Square Enix recently made that milks the long-suffering seventh addition to the RPG series, including Final Fantasy: Ever Crisis, a mobile single-player RPG that condenses all of the FFVII story into one game, and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, a PS5-exclusive side story for FFVIIR. As for the battle royale game, that’s expected to release sometime this year as a free-to-play title. You can check out the game in action in the trailer below.