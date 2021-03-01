Wurm Online tests a combat overhaul on PTS and discusses content update plans

It’s an inevitability in Wurm Online that players are going to have to fight things, and the process of fighting is the focus of a combat overhaul released to the test server this past week. This update sees offensive and defensive stances separated, special moves overhauled, and the visual feedback increased so that following the combat log shouldn’t be needed for most casual PvE fights. Auto-fight has also been adjusted to switch between attack and defense stances, though it does move slower than if players were switching stances themselves.

In addition to the PTS build, the devs have put together a news bulletin talking about a variety of topics including plans for new content. Following the release of the combat overhaul, players can look forward to an improvement on animal keeping mechanics sometime in the spring and an exploration themed update in the summer, promising that exploration of Wurm’s world will become “significantly more interesting and rewarding.” Additionally, the game’s old UI client to be removed within the next month or two.

