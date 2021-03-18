Torchlight III hoists the sails (and upgrades the engine) for its next update

Hope you got everything done with Torchlight III’s Snow & Steam contract because Echtra and PWE disabled that content in preparation for the next phase of the game.

“The update this afternoon turns off the Snow & Steam contract and includes an engine update which further prepares us for the next upcoming content patch,” the studio announced. “Additionally, there are some minor fixes that are also included in this update, but most of our upcoming bug fixes and performance updates will be included in the next large release.”

Echtra Games confirmed that the next content drop would be releasing to all platforms. The studio teased that patch back in February with various nautical-related pictures.

Earlier this month, Zynga bought out Torchlight III developer Echtra Games, though it appeared Torchlight III would remain with PWE and this update came from Echtra’s community manager. In the original announcement, Echtra said that it was also working on a new, untitled cross-platform RPG.