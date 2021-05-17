Phantasy Star Online 2 asks for New Genesis beta feedback

The May closed beta test for Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis wrapped up this past weekend, but the discussion of the client is ongoing. SEGA is asking all beta participants to deliver feedback through a website survey.

Plus, there’s incentive. That got your attention, didn’t it?

If you fill out the short survey, you’ll granted a free bundle of SG for the future game release. This is only for beta testers (as you’ll have to log into this survey with those credentials) and will need to be completed by May 23rd.

Of course, you could give New Genesis feedback in another quarter — our comments! Did you play? What’d you think about this updated and revised version of the game? We’ll have our own impressions up later today, so stay tuned.