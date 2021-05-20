Darkfall Rise of Agon’s Chinese VIP-only server officially opens to all players tomorrow

We’ve waded through the waist-deep mire of Google Translate to bring you this Darkfall: Rise of Agon news. Readers will recall that the sandbox MMORPG announced its intention to expand into Asia this past February, which then saw a VIP-only server open up in China at the beginning of April. Since then, the devs announced a change of business model for the server in the middle of April, making the VIP server free to all players. Now, we have a date for when the VIP server’s doors will be thrown wide open.

The server in question will make itself widely available tomorrow, May 21st, with specific timing to be announced via Discord and other open announcements. The server itself is located in Hong Kong but can be accessed by players around the world and features all of the gameplay elements Darkfall fans have come to expect. The game is currently available in Simplified Chinese and English, and promises to continue working on improving and adding translations from English to Chinese over the course of future updates.

We remind our readers that these details are being run through Google Translate, so it’s entirely possible that there are some things lost in translation here. With that said, Chinese MMORPG fans looking for some PvP sandbox gaming now have a calendar date.

source: official site ( 1 2 ), thanks to KG for the tip!