2-D MMORPG Key to Heaven adds new content, opens PvE servers, and touts ‘over 6500 created characters’

Back in February of this year we offered a look at Key to Heaven, a 2-D pixel MMORPG that’s been a passion project for solo developer Björn “William” Johansson for over 16 years. Since that spotlight, the MMORPG has made it to Steam early access as of April 23rd and has seen a lot of growth.

Since the game’s April release, there have been several updates applied to the game, with a great number of them focused on balance, performance, and adding new content like new monsters and areas, new improvement crafts, new items, and the ability for monsters to cast spells on every player within sight range. The most recent update has opened up a new PvP arena, added PvP and PvE servers with the latter granting 5% less XP, and further balance adjustments.



This steady stream of updates has seen Key to Heaven draw in its own audience, as a press release notes that the MMORPG “has gained a dedicated player base with more than 6500 created characters.” A quick look at Steamcharts shows the game has had an all-time peak of 113 players, which is a drop in the MMORPG bucket but also no small feat for a one-man effort. Better still, those players seem pleased, with the game sitting on a “Mostly Positive” user review score at the time of this writing.