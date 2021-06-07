Pearl Abyss opens new studios in US and Europe as part of western expansion efforts

Pearl Abyss very clearly has eyes on expanding its reach further into the western market. The publisher/developer of Black Desert has opened up two new studios in the NA and EU regions as part of the company’s efforts to that end.

The new studios are located in Amsterdam and Los Angeles, and will be used to further support Pearl Abyss’ western audience as well as support global releases for Crimson Desert, DokeV, and Plan 8. “We have continued to expand our team and support our Western players, even in the difficult year we’ve all faced,” said Pearl Abyss America CEO Jeonghee Jin. “Our company was founded on the principle of putting the players’ experience first and our Western expansion is one more way we take the next steps towards remaining committed to the mission.”

Readers will note this isn’t the first studio outside of Korea that Pearl Abyss has opened. Back in 2018, the company established a foothold in Manhattan Beach, California, with the same aim of supporting its expansion aspirations into our half of the globe.