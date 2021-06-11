Elyon schedules second closed beta for August

Did you miss out on the first closed beta for Elyon this past May? You’re going to get another crack at trying out this fantasy MMO before it releases later this year, so don’t fret. Kakao Games announced this week that it’s scheduling a second closed beta test for August, with exact dates coming soon.

While there may be other ways to grab a beta key, one surefire way to get into the test is to pre-order the game. And no, you haven’t missed the boat on this; pre-orders haven’t started yet.

MOP’s Carlo dived into the first closed beta and came away excited, saying, “Elyon isn’t going to impress the veterans. But for the younger folks who have yet to experience the magic of the MMORPG, Elyon will be a solid recommendation for the years to come.”

A quick wrap up of what we announced during the stream earlier today: 📅 Elyon CBT2 is happening in August! Exact dates will be confirmed soon.

🔑 Pre-orders will include guaranteed access to CBT2. Pre-orders start at a later date. Thank you for your continued support❤️ pic.twitter.com/SPwT1kScWs — Elyon (@Elyon_thegame) June 10, 2021