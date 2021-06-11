Fallout 76 ends Nuclear Winter battle royale mode, offers a free trial

While you’d think that the end of a nuclear winter would, y’know, be a good thing, it’s bound to disappoint some of Fallout 76’s ardent fans. That’s because Bethesda just announced that it’s going to be shutting down the Nuclear Winter battle royale mode this fall due to a lack of participation.

“We’ve found it challenging to provide meaningful updates for Nuclear Winter, while also developing and supporting exciting new content for Adventure Mode in recent and upcoming updates,” the studio said. “With all of this in mind, we are currently planning to sunset Nuclear Winter Mode in an update coming this September.”

This isn’t to say that Fallout 76 will lack things to do. The post-nuclear RPG is kicking off a Coming Storm event on June 15th to prep for its big July update. You’ll want to make sure that you log in to grab a free Brotherhood of Steel backpack for free during this period.

Additionally, from now through June 16th, everyone can try Fallout 76 and its Fallout 1st subscription plan for free through June 16th thanks to E3.