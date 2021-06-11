Warhammer Eternal Crusade is sunsetting on September 10

So who remembers Warhammer Eternal Crusade? I sure had forgotten all about it. When last we checked in on it, it was 2018 and already the subject of a “whatever happened to” article, which is never a good sign.

Readers will recall that it actually launched back in 2016, but it didn’t go well; MOP’s Matt wrote at the time, “Assuredly, there were moments during my time in the game when the stars aligned and I, startlingly enough, found myself enjoying it. But even those ephemeral moments didn’t inspire anything beyond a kind of complacent sense of entertainment, and they were nowhere near enough to compensate for the tedious dullness of the intervals between them.” It didn’t really improve in the interim, losing key developers and going free-to-play; in fact, the game hasn’t capped 500 players on Steam in three years.

It won’t surprise you, then, to learn that Eternal Crusade is sunsetting. As MMO Fallout noticed, Behavior Interactive posted the sunset announcement to Steam last night.

“Today we are announcing the sunsetting of the game. The servers will be closing on the 10th September 2021. Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade will no longer be playable at this point. We are proud of all of the work that went into Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade, and for the amazing community that rallied behind the game. Thank you for everything, we appreciate all of your support through the years.”

Our sympathies to the players and devs, though it looked as though the devs had been moved to other projects long ago.