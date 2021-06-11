Warhammer Eternal Crusade is sunsetting on September 10

So who remembers Warhammer Eternal Crusade? I sure had forgotten all about it. When last we checked in on it, it was 2018 and already the subject of a “whatever happened to” article, which is never a good sign.
Readers will recall that it actually launched back in 2016, but it didn’t go well; MOP’s Matt wrote at the time, “Assuredly, there were moments during my time in the game when the stars aligned and I, startlingly enough, found myself enjoying it. But even those ephemeral moments didn’t inspire anything beyond a kind of complacent sense of entertainment, and they were nowhere near enough to compensate for the tedious dullness of the intervals between them.” It didn’t really improve in the interim, losing key developers and going free-to-play; in fact, the game hasn’t capped 500 players on Steam in three years.
It won’t surprise you, then, to learn that Eternal Crusade is sunsetting. As MMO Fallout noticed, Behavior Interactive posted the sunset announcement to Steam last night.
“Today we are announcing the sunsetting of the game. The servers will be closing on the 10th September 2021. Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade will no longer be playable at this point. We are proud of all of the work that went into Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade, and for the amazing community that rallied behind the game. Thank you for everything, we appreciate all of your support through the years.”
Our sympathies to the players and devs, though it looked as though the devs had been moved to other projects long ago.
I did remember it. And honestly? This is the most deserved sunset of all time.
this game suffered from the “Devs know best” disease.
Just watching their live streams a few times back shortly after the game released made me realize how in love they were with themselves and their ideas, despite the seeming entire fanbase wanting the exact opposite.
Thus, it was a game that had a solid frame work with HUGE potential, that only ever reached as far as the devs felt it needed to go.
Ah yes, announce it late at night in the midst of pre-E3 announcements, just like CDPR did with acknowledging the severity of the hack (including personal information about employees) in the middle of one of the events the other day.
I actually thought about this game recently, I think it popped up on my reddit feed or something. Been kinda surprised that it’s still going, to be honest. Sad that it never took off, but it’s kinda just been…existing sorta for quite a while : /
Oh, right. I was waiting for the planned console release. XD
To be honest I didnt even know a warhammer 40k mmo existed
It doesn’t. This game can’t even be considered a Planetside-like, let alone a full-fledged MMO.