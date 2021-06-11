Albion Online crowns season 12 PvP winner, runs Crystal League Championship this weekend

If you can pull yourself away from the Albion Online mobile launch, the game would like your attention for the kickoff of the Crystal League Championship tomorrow.

“The wait is almost over: the Season 12 Crystal League Championship is this weekend! Starting Saturday at 17:00 UTC, tune in to AlbionTV to watch all the action live. Winners will receive huge Gold rewards and rare mounts, with the first-place team walking away with the ultra-rare Saber Tiger Rex Swiftclaw Skin.”

This weekend, the festivities begin at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday and Sunday, with the grand finals starting just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

In other Albion PvP news, Sandbox crowned the winner of its 12th guild season: SUN. Fun fact: I remember those guys from UO! Season 13 begins on June 19th.