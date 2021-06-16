Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis addresses bugs and offers apology items

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is sorry. Really sorry, you guys. No, the team behind the game means it. Despite the fact that “the game is so popular that it’s difficult to log in and play” is the sort of problem that most developers are happy to have, the whole “difficult to log in and play” part is worthy of an apology. So with the latest maintenance concluding, an apology is exactly what players will be receiving.

This apology comes in the form of several items, for those of you who find that nothing helps you forgive like piles of stuff. This includes apologies for the server lag as well as extended maintenance on June 9th, and it also includes a duration extension of several limited-time items to make up for the maintenance. Furthermore, a bug fix should hopefully help reduce lag during server prime times. Hey, as the opening said, having so many players that it’s hard to play isn’t a bad problem to have, but at least the team is being genuine about apologizing.