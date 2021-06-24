Conan Exiles adds character copy tools, modder quality-of-life extension

Modder friends, today’s Conan Exiles update some goodies for you: Funcom’s 2.4.6 update today adds improved data table merging. OK, that sounds really tame, but trust me when I say this is a big deal. The team has also implemented character transfers/copies (still in beta for Xbox).

“[Patch 2.4.6] focuses on addressing many reported issues, both recent and classics, as well as adding some really cool stuff! We’re releasing a huge QoL addition for modders that has been requested almost since day one, as well as optimizations that will help all platforms. To top it all, we are releasing with this patch a huge new feature we can’t wait to let you try: single-player/coop map transfer feature (called in-game ‘Character Copy’). This is a standalone and independent version of the (still Work in Progress) server transfer feature. It comes already integrated into the game and does not rely on the online server transfer infrastructure.”

Players should check out the PC and Xbox patch notes; PlayStation fans, Funcom said only that yours are “in the works, coming soon.”