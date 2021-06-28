SEED shares new blogs about buildings, multi-agent activities, and duck and yoga-related bugs

It’s been a little over a week since we’ve peeked in on the ever-growing library of SEED’s developer blogs, which means there’s another bulleted list of little updates and shares from developer Klang Games to run through. Let’s get it.

First up, there’s a follow-up post about further “spring cleaning” including the removal of custom billboards and a temporary removal of player avatars in the interest of testing.

Do you like buildings? Then this production post about urban building creation will be right up your alley. The alley that’s between two hyper-futuristic buildings, presumably.

While Seedlings perform individual tasks most of the time, sometimes they need to do things together. That’s where multi-agent activities come in, such as playing games or watching TV. You know, important stuff.

There’s been another uniform preview post that offers a look at greenhouse worker and warehouse worker uniforms.

Finally, there are a couple of amusing bug posts shared by the devs. The first is all about a duck that Seedlings really wanted to be friends with, and another is about a yoga routine that goes from chill to hyper-aggressive in about three seconds flat.