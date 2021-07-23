Star Wars: The Old Republic shares the secrets of the game’s lead cinematic designer

Yes, the Star Wars: The Old Republic team deliberately worked to ensure that a quest ended with a “Cool Guys Don’t Look At Explosions” moment on Quesh. There are other takeaways from a new dispatch from lead cinematic designer Ashley Ruhl celebrating a decade in operation, but you have to admire that all of the game’s tools were leveraged to make sure your character got to walk away from an explosion just to look cool. That’s simply fun.

